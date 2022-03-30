Bernard Monaghan, Borrisokane

Tower Hill, Borrisokane.

Peacefully at Milford Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia his siblings and parents, will be sadly missed by his daughter Martina, son in law Darrel, his three grandkids Kate, Cara and Paraic, sisters Ann and Rena sister in law Mary, all his in laws, nieces, nephews and all Bernard’s friends

Rest In Peace

Reposing on Thursday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday morning to SS Peter and Pauls church Borrisokane at 10.45 for mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Hospice

House private on Friday morning please.