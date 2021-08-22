Bernard McDonagh, Portmarnock and Nenagh

Portmarnock and formerly of Nenagh.

Bernard, a former Secretary General of Departments of Justice, Equality and Law Reform and Communications died peacefully on August 16th.

Pre-deceased by his parents Eileen and Jim and brother James.

Sadly missed by his wife Maeve (née Ingoldsby), daughter Deirdre, sons Brian, Seán, Donal, Niall and Gus, sister Máire, brothers Declan and Fr. Seán, daughters-in-law Aoife, Julia, Ursula, Eimear and Eva, son-in-law Ger, grandchildren Sorcha, Dara, Iseult, Ailis, Conall, Doireann, Caiseal, Rua, Luca and Tadhg, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, a wide circle of family, friends and former colleagues.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

In line with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday August 25th. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page or send on their condolences in the traditional manner.

Family flowers only.

A live stream of Bernard’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday, August 25th, at 10am via the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/portmarnock

