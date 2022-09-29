Bernard Maguire, Roscrea & Offaly

Dungar, Roscrea and Offaly

28th September 2022.

Predeceased by his wife Margaret, brothers Paddy and Sean, sisters Elizabeth, Eileen, Kathleen, Nancy and Angela.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Kathy, son in law Martin, grandchildren Marguerite, Danielle and Ben, sister in law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, very good neighbours and very good friends.

Reposing in Doyle’s Funeral Home, Roscrea E53 RX08 on Friday 30th September from 4pm to 8pm.

Private removal from his residence on Saturday morning to arrive in St Cronan’s Church Roscrea for funeral mass at 10am, followed by burial in adjoining new cemetery.

Bernard’s funeral mass can be viewed live on www.stcronanscluster.ie