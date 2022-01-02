Bernadette Slattery née Hayes, Nenagh, Carrigatoher and Whitegate

Late of The Gaelic Bar, Pearse Street, Nenagh and Barbaha, Carrigatoher and Whitegate, Co. Clare.

Predeceased by her infant daughter.

January 2nd 2022 peacefully in the loving care of Milford Hospice.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John Joe, daughters Una and Sabrina, son Kieran, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Louise, brother-in-law Joey, sisters-in-law Margaret (Slattery) and Theresa (Sexton), grandchildren Aoife, Aisling, Cara, Eimear, Grainne, Emma and Hazel, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home on Monday evening from 4pm to 6pm.

Arriving to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 11.45am on Tuesday for funeral mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

Please adhere to face covering and no hand shaking.

House strictly private.

