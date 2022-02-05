Bernadette (Ettie) King (nee Hogan), Ballinderry, Nenagh

Drominagh, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Tipperary.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the Wonderful care of the nurses and staff of the Dean Maxwel Center Roscrea.

Predeceased by her late husband Sean, sadly missed by her loving family daughters Helen, Paula and Ann, sons Michael and Noel, grandchildren, sons in law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Sullivans Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Terryglass arriving at 10:45 am for funeral mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery Family flowers only please donations if desired to Dean Maxwell Center.

