Bernadette “Bernie” Mitten nee Collins

Moore’s Road, Marlfield, Clonmel.

Bernie passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday.

She is pre-deceased by her husband Liam, brother Chris, sister Kitty and daughter-in-law Michelle.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Gregory, William and John, daughter Mary (McGrath), grandchildren Paul, Chloe, Billy, Erin, Shawna and Molly, great-grandchildren Luke and Liam, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Mary, sister-in-law Eileen, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Sunday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown with Funeral Mass on arrival at 12pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.