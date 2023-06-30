Bernadette (Bernie) Grogan, nee O’Gorman, Cashel

Clonmel Road, Cashel and formerly of Ballydoyle, Rosegreen, Co. Tipperary.

June 30th 2023, peacefully at home beloved wife of the late Dan, mother of the late Anna Lee, sister of the late Margaret (Baby) O’Donnell, Donie and Martin (Monnie) and mother-in-law of the late John Nalty. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Joss, Mary Nalty, Kathleen Leamy and Gillian Aherne, son John, daughter-in-law Miriam, sons-in-law Denis, Sham and Will, grandchildren Tracy, Sharon, Edwina, Brian, Carol, Paul, Alan, Lorraine, Denise, Gary, Gráinne, Alison, Barry and Sinéad, her 26 great-grandchildren, brothers Willie and Tom, sisters-in-law Breda, Monica, Noreen and Mary (Sr. Frances), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many close friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Rosegreen at 12.00noon and can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/bernie-grogan/ followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.