Bernadette (Bernie) Doheny née Shelly, Mullinahone

Clonagoose, Mullinahone.

Peacefully at her residence after a short illness bravely borne August 21st 2022. Predeceased by her brother Michael and brother-in-law Pat Butler.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, sons Vincent, Niall and Adrian, daughters-in-law Annette, Billie and Adrian’s fiancé Clara. Her adored grandchildren Aaron and Tadgh, granddaughter Evie sisters Mary, Kathleen and Margaret, brother Johnny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Suaimhneas Síoraí dá hanam Milis

Reposing at St Michael’s Church Mortuary, Mullinahone (E41 EW94) on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass 11.30am on Wednesday in St Michael’s Church , Mullinahone followed by removal for Cremation afterwards by Brett’s Funeral Directors to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

House strictly private.

Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.