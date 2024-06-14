Bernadette (Ber) Carter (née Slattery), Nenagh & Dublin

Late of Springfield, Tallaght. Formerly Nenagh.

June 13th, 2024- Ber passed away peacefully after a long illness in the wonderful care of the staff in Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Bernie and Jackie and her brother Michael.

Ber will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Robert, heartbroken sons Paul and Gerard, Gerard’s partner Christine, her adored grandchildren Aishling, Amy and Adam, brothers John and Brendan, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, all of her extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Main Street, Tallaght on Monday evening (June 17) from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of St Mark the Evangelist, Springfield for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only. House strictly private.

The funeral mass may be viewed on Church Services TV.