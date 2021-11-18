Berna Dempsey nee Loughnane, Roscrea

The Leap, Roscrea.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Joseph.

Deeply regretted by her son Robert, daughters Regina, Marlese and Avril, daughter-in-law Jane, grandchildren Bella, Layla and Ryan, sisters Josie, Pauline, Patty and Maureen, brother Dan, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm (Face Masks to be worn at all times and there will be no condolence book in use at the funeral home). Private removal from her residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am arriving in St. Ita’s Church, Coolderry for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Offaly Hospice Care.

House private please.

