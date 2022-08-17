Benny Sweetman (Née Arrigan), Clonmel

Heywood Road, Clonmel

16th August 2022 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Cottage Hospital Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her sons, Martin and Eamon. Sadly missed by her loving husband Eddie, son Liam, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister Annette Phelan, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Benny Rest in Peace

Reposing at O ‘Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Benny’s funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Irishtown for Requiem Mass 12noon on Friday, which can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.