Benjamin John Jack Mossop, Roscrea

Lower Derrymore, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Ardee Nursing Home, Thurles.

Pre-deceased by his wife Priscilla (Ciss) and son John.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Vicky, son-in-law Mervyn, grandson Stewart, brother Richard, sister-in-law Edith, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 7pm to 9pm

(Face Masks must be worn at all time in the Funeral Home).

Private removal on Saturday afternoon at 2pm arriving in Corbally Church for Funeral Service at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please.

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

