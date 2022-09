Ben O’Sullivan, Thurles

Cormackstown, Thurles

Will be sadly missed by his heart broken family, parents Donnacha and Mary, sister Aisling, brother Conor, Granny O’ Sullivan and Granny Walsh, uncles, aunts, cousins, work colleagues, car enthusiast community, many great friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Sunday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private on Sunday Morning Please.

Funeral Mass URL: www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey