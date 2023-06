Galway and Talavera, Templemore.

Peacefully. To the inexpressible grief of his heartbroken parents, Paddy and Marie, brothers Diarmaid, Conor and his fiancé Iris, Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, relatives, and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Sunday evening from 7pm to 9pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 3pm with interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com