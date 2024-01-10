Barry Feeney, Templemore

Kiltillane, Templemore

Retired Garda Sergeant

9th of January 2024, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the ICU Team, St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Helen, brother Gerald, brothers-in-law John Mulrooney and Michael Collins, nephew Daragh and niece Ailbhe.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, Linda (Feeney-O’Grady), Lisa (Maher), Helen and Sarah (Morrissey), sons-in-law Rob, Luke and Wesley and Helen’s partner Kieran, beloved grandchildren Abbie, Eoin, Barry, Ella and Éabha, brother Jim, sisters Aileen, Mary-Rose, Catherine and Marcella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/