Barbara Murray née Blackmore Grangemockler and Piltown

Late of Grangemockler, Carrick-on-Suir and Garnareagh, Piltown.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Waterford University Hospital on 29th May 2024. Predeceased by her parents Willie and Brigid, and sister Freda.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Al, children Denise, Shane and Jacinta, brother Dessie and sister Patricia. Son-in-law Danny, daughter-in-law Joanne and Jacinta’s partner Aidan. Grandchildren Aoife, Seán, Cara, Tomás, Aidan and Eoghan. Brothers-in-law Seamus and Shem and sister-in-law Grace. Nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends.

May Barbara rest in the peace of the Lord.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday from 7pm to 8:30pm.

Funeral service at St Paul’s Church of Ireland, Piltown on Saturday at 2:30pm followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Grangemockler.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St Paul’s Church of Ireland, Piltown.

House private please.