Barbara Heenan (née Flaherty), Nenagh

Garrancleary, Carney, Nenagh,

27/09/2022, peacefully after a short illness in the exceptional care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Pat, sister Mary Faherty, nephews John Oakley and Mark Featherstone.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Teresa (Drumline), sons Philip (Cloughjordan), Paudie (Ballysimon) and Ger (New Inn), sisters Nora, Margaret and Annie, brothers Michael and Tomás, sister-in-law Noirín, son in-law Kieran Quinn, daughters-in-law Helen, Eileen and Anne, grandchildren Sorcha, Sinéad, Meadhbh, Fiona, Shane, Dáire, Oisín, Séamus and Joseph, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St.Flannan’s Church, Ardcroney, on Saturday morning at 10.15am for funeral mass at 10.30am, followed by burial in Cloughjordan Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.