Shanavine Way, Clonmel.

Reposing at home in Shanavine Way, Clonmel (E91 X923) this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St. John the Baptist church Powerstown on Friday morning arriving at 10.50am for Mass of The Angels at 11am.

Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Patrick’s cemetery.

The family would kindly request that people in attendance would wear bright colours.

No flowers please.

Donations if desired to Bru Columbanus, Cork, or MYotubular Trust.