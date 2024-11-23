Baby Odin Moran Foley, Nenagh

Wolfe Tone Terrace, Nenagh,

November 22nd 2024, unexpectedly, at home, aged 9 months.

Much loved and will be fondly remembered by his heartbroken and loving parents Leah Foley and Roy Moran, his sisters Cassie and Kiaya, grandmothers Catherine, Lisa and Mary, grandfathers Roy and James, great-grandparents Billy and Ena Moran, aunt Becky, uncle Michael, cousins M.J. and Críoa, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving on Monday November 25th to St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh for Mass of the Angels at 12 noon, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery (Ballycommon).

Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

House private please.

Though you never grew up,

You will always be our Baby boy.

Love Mammy, Daddy, Cassie and Kiaya