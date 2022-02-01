Baby Ben Hogan, Nenagh

17 Ormond Keep, Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by his parents in the tender care of the staff at Temple Street Hospital Dublin.

Will be deeply regretted and missed by his parents Michael & Patrize, grandparents Billy & Patricia Hogan and John & Sally Moylan. aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, friends and all his colleagues in The Little Blue Heroes Garda Division.

May Baby Ben Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Ormond Keep Nenagh (E45 FH76) this Wednesday from 3 to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Toomevara on Thursday for Requiem mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the Church Grounds, Gortagarry.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of his mass on https://www.facebook.com/FrJohnMolloy/

Donations if desired to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

