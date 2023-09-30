Audrey Ryan née O’Dwyer, Clonoulty

Rathcannon, Holycross, Co. Tipperary and formerly Clougher, Clonoulty.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, after an illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by her infant son James Daniel, baby brother T.J., father-in-law Panie and her grandparents. Audrey will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Jim, sons Daire and Finn, daughter Róisín, parents T.J. and Bridget, sisters Annette and Caroline, brother Declan, mother-in-law Anne, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives, many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home E41 P942 on Sunday evening (1st October) from 3pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to Holycross Abbey on Monday afternoon at 1.30pm for funeral mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Mercy University Hospital Foundation, South Tipperary Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society.