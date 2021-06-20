Audrey Keating Joyce, Cahir

Hillview Crescent, Cahir.

Audrey passed away, peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, in the wonderful and kind care of Marymount Hospice.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Dermot, her beloved son Jack, parents T.J and Marie, brother Patrick, sister Claire, father in law Séan, sisters in law Therese and Eilish, brothers in law Richard, Paraic, Adrian and Brian, uncles, aunts, grandaunt, nephews, nieces, extended family and many good friends.

Audrey’s funeral cortége will leave her home on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Cahir for mass at 12 noon.

After which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired in Audrey’s memory to Marymount Hospice or South Tipperary Hospice.

