Antoinette Kennedy, (nee Harty), Nenagh

Rathfalla, Nenagh, November 16th 2022, unexpectedly, but peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family.

A wonderful and loving wife to Oliver. Devoted mother to Hilary (Collins), Nessa (Madden), Simon and Walter. Much adored by her grandchildren, Jack, Ted, Ava, Daniel, George, Isabelle, Robert, James, Jennifer, Sophia and Ethan. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, Paul and Michael, daughters-in-law Edel and Monica, cousin Mary Sheehan, Oliver’s family Una, Camille and Noel, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday 18th, at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Saturday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh (E45 X522), for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Tyone Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Inis vitae sed non amoris

The end of life, but not love.