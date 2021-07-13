Anthony ‘Tony’ O’Riordan, Dublin & Cahir

Anthony ‘Tony’ O’Riordan

10th July, 2021, St. Thomas Road, S.C.R, Dublin 8 and formerly of Cahir, Co. Tipperary; peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family in the exceptional care of the staff of the Hermitage Medical Clinic, Lucan.

Loving husband of Pat, much loved dad of Paul and loving father-in-law of Jen. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter-in-law, sister Mary, brothers-in-law Gerry and Michael, sister-in-law Betty, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and his large circle of friends, especially Frank and his golfing buddies. May Tony rest in peace

In line with Government / HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Tony’s family and friends, a small private funeral will take place.

His family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Tony would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book below.

To view Tony’s Funeral Mass live on Thursday at 10am please click on the following link: https://sbcc.ie/webcam/.

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass is managed by an independent streaming company.

The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

