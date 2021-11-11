Anthony ‘Tony’ McGrath, Clonmel

Anthony (Tony) McGrath

Powerstown Road and formerly Central Stores, Ard-na-Gréine, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Tony passed away peacefully (in his 90th year) at home on Wednesday evening surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his infant son Peter & son-in-law Jamsie. Beloved husband of Kitty, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons Paul, Tony & John, daughters Patsy, Barbara, Stella and Maria, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm.

Removal on Sunday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, with Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service – www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

