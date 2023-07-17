Anthony (Tony) Kelly, Roscrea & Co. Roscommon

Demesne, Roscrea, and formerly of Sheerevagh, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

Retired Garda Síochána.

Peacefully at Tullamore General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his loving wife Nora, parents John and Catherine, his brothers Patrick, John, James, Michael and his sister Margaret.

Sadly missed by his son Anthony, brother Eamonn, sister Kathleen OSF, sisters-in-law Josie and Mary, brother-in-law Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from Tierney’s Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 9.30am arriving at St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53PK82) for Funeral Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Abbey, Thurles.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

House Strictly Private Please.