Anthony (Tony) Gooney, Thurles and Littleton.

Butler Avenue, Thurles and formerly Galboola, Littleton, Thurles.

Peacefully, at home, under the devoted care of Vera and Ella.

Predeceased by his son Johnny and mother Catherine. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, partner Vera, sons Chris and Stewart, daughters Ellie, Frances and Ella, grandchildren, relatives, colleagues in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Directors, Lorraine, carers, Ruby and Millie, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans’ Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday, 23rd February, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care.

House private please.

Tony’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.thurlesparish.ie

