Clonmore, Templemore.

Ex Irish Army

21st of November 2022, Unexpectedly.

Deeply regretted by his brother Paul, sister-in-law Jacki, nephews Stephen and Brian, aunt Pat, cousins, relatives, Clonmore Community and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Friday from 12 noon to 2 pm.

Requiem Mass in St. Anne’s Church Clonmore on Saturday at 12 noon.

Interment in Killavanogue Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com