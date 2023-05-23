Anthony (Tony) Burgess, Mullinahone and Lisronagh

Ballinacloughy, Mullinahone and formerly Lisronagh, Clonmel.

May 21st, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of University Hospital Waterford (Oak Ward). Pre-deceased by his loving parents Alice and Hugh, brother Paul.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home Main Street, Fethard on Tuesday from 5.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Fethard for 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Fethard, at 11.30am followed by Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Spike Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.