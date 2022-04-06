Anthony Sullivan, Clonmel

The Chase, Clonmel.

4th April 2022 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Sadly missed by his wife Kay, sons Robert and Barry, daughter Katie, brother Terry, sisters Jill, Denise and Patricia, father in law Bobby, mother in law Betty, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Anthony Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St. Clonmel on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Anthony’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Friday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.