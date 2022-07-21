Anthony Morris, Clonmel

Caherclough, Rathronan, and formerly Cashel Street, Clonmel

Deeply regretted by son Martin, daughter Jennifer, their mother Patsy, grandchildren Heidi & Teddy, daughter-in-law Hazel, brother Martin, sisters Mary, Anne, Bríd, Colette and Cathy.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Saturday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre, Clonmel.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook Page or alternatively at RIP.ie.