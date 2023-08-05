Anthony Looby, Clonmel

O’Rahilly Avenue, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Anthony passed away unexpectedly on Friday 28th July 2023 in Zagreb, Croatia.

Pre-deceased by his mother Christina (Dinah) and more recently his grandmother Mary, he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken father Tommy, siblings (especially Ciara and godmother Amanda), uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust – https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/donations/.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.