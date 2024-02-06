Anthony Ivors, The Commons

“Mountain View”, 5 Blackcommon, The Commons, Thurles.

Predeceased by his loving wife Mary, son Gerard, grandson Martin (Slattery), granddaughter Sarah Louise (Ivors), his parents George & Johanna, brothers and sister.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, George, Lynn, John, Fran, Geraldine, Veronica, Finola, David, Ernie, Leonard, Tony and Sharon. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence (E41 AD63) this Thursday evening from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving at Church of the Assumption Ballingarry on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.