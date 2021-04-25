Anthony Fitzgearld, Clonmel

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel.

Due to current restrictions, Anthony’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Monday morning at 11.30 o’clock in St.Oliver’s church followed by burial in Calvary cemetery Fethard.

We suggest using the condolence section on the RIP.ie website as an option to offer your messages of sympathy to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service facebook.com/stoliverspc.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

House Private Please.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors.

