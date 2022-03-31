Anthony Dunne, Nenagh

Clare Street, Nenagh.

Peacefully at Limerick University Hospital.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Chris & Vincent and brother Sean. Will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Debbie, Monica & Christine, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers in law, cousins neighbours extended family and friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Saturday from 5 to 6.30.

His remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Sunday for Requiem mass at 1.

Burial Afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to http://milfordcarecentre.ie/https://scanner.topsec.com/?r=show&t=1daaf951f56c6dc8680c86e897c9b06b96acf77d&u=http%3A%2F%2Fmilfordcarecentre.ie%2F&d=707

Those who cannot attend may view the livestream of his mass on nenaghparish.ie https://scanner.topsec.com/?r=show&t=d18766bac806d3798c14a761f4d5bf51f0579be4&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnenaghparish.ie&d=707