Anthony Connolly Treacy, Moyglass & Mullinahone

Moyglass, Co. Tipperary, formally of the Rocks Road Mullinahone.

Friday 9th February 2024. Anthony is predeceased by his father James Connolly. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his wife Carrie and his children AJ and Jay. Anthony and his wife Carrie blended their family as one together, with Cara, Calum, Caitlin and Cayla.

Sadly missed by his loving mother Ann, brothers James and Denis, sisters Mary and Eiren, mother-in-law Jeanette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his exceptional friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home Mullinahone on Monday February 12th from 5pm to 8pm

Removal on Tuesday February 13th from Brett’s Funeral Home Mullinahone at 11:30am to arrive in St Michael’s Church, Kickham Street, Mullinahone for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

Mass will be livestreamed on the following link: https://irishlivestream.com/viewingroom3