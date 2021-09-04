Ansie Gleeson (nee Keane), Dolla & Kilcommon

Knockmeal, Dolla, Nenagh and formerly of Reiska, Kilcommon.

In the wonderful care of the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home on September 3rd 2021, surrounded by her cherished family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Martin, her brother Dan and her sisters Mary Jo, Delia and Chrissie.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, Geraldine (Cunneen), Sheila (Gleeson), Matt, Martin and Mary (Guest), her brothers Jimmy, Joseph, John and Bertie, sons in law Mike, Pat and Robert, daughter in law Mairead, her eight adored grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh for family and friends on Sunday 5th of September 4.30pm until 6pm.

Removal Monday from her son, Matt’s residence in Knockmeal to arrive in The Church of All Saints Killeen for Requiem Mass at 12.30.

Burial immediately after in Killenaive cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence