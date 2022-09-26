Annie Larkin (Née Carroll), Roscrea

Golden Grove, Roscrea

Peacefully in the care of the matron and staff of Tullamore Regional Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her husband Joe, brothers Gerry, Jim, Paddy and Michael, sister Bab.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Pauline, Joan and Claire, son Michael, sons-in-law John, Tom and David, daughter-in-law Paula, grandchildren Kieran, Jackie, Shane, Lisa, Holly, Jack, Sarah, Áine, Niamh, Theresa and Joe, her sister Margaret, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence (E53 KP90) on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm.

Private removal from her residence on Wednesday at 12.30 arriving in St. Ita’s Church, Coolderry for Funeral Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

**One way Traffic flow in operation on Tuesday evening – People are asked to enter from the Golden Grove/Dromakeenan side and leave by the Conicker Lane side – Stewards will be on hand to direct traffic.**