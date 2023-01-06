Annemarie (Mary) Maher, Nenagh and Loughmore

18 Cluain Caoin, Nenagh and Kilbrickane, Loughmore.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of University Hospital Limerick.

Reunited with her parents Jim and Mary. Deeply regretted by her dear brothers Stephen and Jim, sisters-in-law Breda and Eileen; her adored nephews and nieces Jim and his partner Minh, Henry and his fiancée Laura and baby Ellie, Stefan, Orlaith and Sinéad; her aunts Kit Bowen (Ballygarvan), Celia Bowen (Cratloe), and Ena Maher (Thurles); her cherished cousins at home and abroad, and many friends and neighbours.

Annemarie will be hugely missed and remembered with love by the superb staff of Cluain Caoin, Nenagh and her treasured co-residents, along with her friends at St. Cronan’s, Roscrea.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Reposing on Saturday evening in the Church of the Nativity, Loughmore from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11am with internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.