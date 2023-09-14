Anne Troy (née Doyle) Kilkenny

Ballybur, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny formerly of Knockadreen, Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny

Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, 13th September 2023.

Pre-deceased by her parents David and Eileen (Nellie) and her infant brother Richard.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing family, her husband Padraig, son Richard, daughter Aileen, daughter-in-law Sarah, brothers Michael, Martin, Larry, David and Patrick, sisters Brigid and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan (Eircode R95 Y443) on Friday, 15th September from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm.

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon.

Burial will follow afterwards in The Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown (arriving at 2pm approx.)

House Private Please.