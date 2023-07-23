Anne Talbot (Née Stapleton), Roscrea

Ashmere, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron & staff of The Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by her son David, parents Bill and Margaret.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Matt, sons Darren and Mark, daughters-in-law Jennifer and Helena, grandchild Dáithí, brothers Tom, Sean, Christy, Willie, Phil, Pat, Mike and Joe, sisters Mary and Geraldine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, very good neighbours, and large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70), on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Private removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30am arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Curraguneen (E53 XK81), for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Cronan’s New Cemetery, Roscrea (E53 PK82).

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired, to The Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Live stream of Mass: www.stcronanscluster.ie