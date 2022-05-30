Anne Ryan (née Ryan), Drangan & Boherlahan

Curraheen, Drangan formerly of Castlemoyle, Boherlahan.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, May 30th 2022.

Anne, beloved wife of John, predeceased by her brothers Fr. Martin, Philip and Joan and her sister Sr. Mary.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary O’ Shaughnessy, Josephine O’ Donnell and Áine Thomas; sons Liam, James, John Declan and Ollie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored 27 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, brothers Tom and Dan and sister Josephine Tobin.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home, Curraheen, Drangan (E41 XW73) on Wednesday 1st June 2022 from 3pm to 8.30pm.

Removal from her residence on Thursday 2nd June to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Thursday Morning.

Family flowers only please.

The mass can be viewed on https://www.irishlivestream.com/02062022ar.