Anne O’Shaughnessy (nee Heavey), Thurles

Ard Mhuire, Thurles.

Peacefully at home, under the wonderful care of her family.

Predeceased by her husband Peter and son Michael.

Deeply regretted by her loving family; Dominic, Helen, Peter, AnnMarie, Maureen, Thomas, Paudie, Geraldine, Niall and Fiona, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Patsy, Noreen, Mena and Gretta, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, good neighbours and great friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday, 27th Dec., from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday, 28th Dec., at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.