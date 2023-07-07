Anne O’Dwyer nee Shanahan, Clonmel

Marian Court and formerly Summerhill Drive, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Anne passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital on Wednesday morning. Pre-deceased by her husband John (Jackie) she will be sadly missed by her son John, daughter Marianne, brothers John and Noel, grandchildren Noah & Bodhi, son-in-law Rod, John’s partner Sheenagh, brother-in-law Stephen, sister-in-law Peggy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday 10th July 2023 from 5.00pm to 7.00p. Removal on Tuesday 11th to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.