Anne O’Brien nee Gallery, Nenagh and Clare

Dromin, Carrigatoher, Nenagh & late of Kilmurry McMahon, Co. Clare

Peacefully surrounded by her family on Feb 1st 2024. Predeceased by her beloved husband Denis.

Much loved mother of Denise, Martin, Frances, Paul, Eugene, Donnan & Pierce. Will be sadly missed by her 11 cherished grandchildren, Daughters in law Anna, Sinead & Maria, son in law Uli, sister in law Teresa. Her cousins Denis, Eugene & Brendan. Nieces & nephews cousins relatives neighbours and friends.

May Ann Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home, Nenagh this Saturday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Her remains will arrive at Ballywilliam Church on Sunday for Requiem mass at 11.15. Burial afterwards in Burgess Graveyard.

House private please.

The O’Brien family would like to express their gratitude & thanks to the Matron and staff of Nenagh Hospital & in particular Ward 2 for the care and kindness shown to Anne. For this they are very grateful.