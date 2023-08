Grenville, Portlaoise, Co. Laois. Late of Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by her father Denis, mother Maureen, sister Margaret, and brother Denis.

Sadly missed by her loving family and friends.

Funeral mass on Sunday morning 13th August at 11.30 am in St. Clare’s Church Graiguecullen, Carlow.

Arriving to St. Brigid’s Cemetery Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co. Tipperary for burial at 2.30pm.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Poor Clare Convent Graiugecullen, Carlow.