Anne (Nancy) Flanagan, Dualla

Anne (Nancy) Flanagan

Erry, Dualla, Co. Tipperary and late of Miltown, Dublin.

25th November 2023. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. Teresa’s Nursing Home Cashel. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Ellen Flanagan, sisters Judy, Mary and Eileen, brothers Joe, Andy and Alec.

Anne will be sadly missed by Sharon and Lessia, her sister Biddy, nephews, nieces, godchildren and extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home Cashel on Monday the 27th November from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am in Our Lady Of Fatima Church Dualla and burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.