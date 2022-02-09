Anne (Nan) Carey nee O’Brien, Dolla and Killoscully

Kilboy, Dolla, Nenagh and late of Killeen, Killoscully.

Peacefully at home on Feb 8th 2022, surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom, daughter Kay, daughter in law Marian, brothers Pat, Chris & Fr. Joe, sisters Joan, Sadie & Maureen.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family Margaret, Josephine, Rebbecca, Tom, Bridie & Denis. Brothers Denis, Liam, Joseph & Martin, sisters Sr.Alfonsa, Kathleen & Margaret. Her much cherished 11 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. Sons in law, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives & friends.

May Anne Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o’clock concluding with The Rosary at 7.30.

Remains arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church Silvermines on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard.

House private please.

