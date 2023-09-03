Anne Minihan (née Dundon), Thurles

Anne Minihan (née Dundon)

Abbey Road, Thurles. And formerly Iona Avenue, Thurles.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Brian. Deeply regretted by her daughters Deirdre, Michelle and Aileen, adored grandchildren Angharad, Peter, Merly, Lotte and Ben, son-in-law Mark, Michelle’s partner Angus, brothers Pat and Michael, sister Eileen (Hynes), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 5th September, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 6th September at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.