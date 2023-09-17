Anne Marie Ryan (Jerry), Thurles

Daughters of Charity, Lisnagry Limerick, formerly Shevry, Upperchurch, Thurles, Co Tipperary

Predeceased by her loving parents Margaret and John, brother Phil, uncle Fr.Phil and her aunts and uncles. Deeply regretted by her sisters Etta (Dunne) and Sarah (Morris), brothers Paddy, J.P and John, uncle Tom and aunt in law Natalie. sisters in law Maura and Marion, brothers in law Joe and Jimmy, nieces Maria, Caroline, Jayne, Felicity, Samantha, Aisling, Deidre, Gillian and Isabelle. nephews Donnacha, Anthony, John, Paddy and Eoin. Sadly missed by the staff of Willowdale who cared so well for Anne Marie, as well as all the daughters of charity staff and friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please. If you would like to make a donation in Anne Marie’s memory please donate to ‘Tipperary Down-syndrome Association’.